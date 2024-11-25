Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $41,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $706.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $647.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $426.49 and a one year high of $711.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.