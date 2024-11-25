PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $175,972.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,526,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,752,402.22. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Sang Young Lee bought 8,174 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76.

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

PCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,026. The company has a market cap of $305.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

