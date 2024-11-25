Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $2,611,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in DHT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

DHT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 108.00%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.