Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE PKST opened at $13.12 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -76.27%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

