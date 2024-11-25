Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 15,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,017,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $423.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

