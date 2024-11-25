Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,929,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450. The trade was a 86.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

IOVA opened at $8.55 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.