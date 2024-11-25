Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.