Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 737,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,084 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.40 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.