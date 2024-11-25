Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 44,568 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,986. The trade was a 44.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,576 in the last 90 days. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

