Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 76,722 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %
ADI stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.