Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 91,424 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,424 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,342.55. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,236,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,692.64. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,183 shares of company stock valued at $21,501,682. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

