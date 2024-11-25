Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 359,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 653,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,294.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period.

ISD opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

