Phibro Animal Health Co. (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

