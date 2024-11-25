Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.37.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.