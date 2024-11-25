Pitcairn Co. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,063,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Centene Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

