Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $366.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

