Poupak Bahamin Purchases 5,778 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ABX traded down C$0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.59. 1,392,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,678. The firm has a market cap of C$43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$29.50.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
