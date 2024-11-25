Poupak Bahamin Purchases 5,778 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX traded down C$0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.59. 1,392,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,678. The firm has a market cap of C$43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$29.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.14.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

