Private Trust Co. NA Buys 829 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 1,190,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

