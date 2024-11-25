Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 689,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $41,646,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.85 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $475.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

