Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

