Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 188 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 214,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.85 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

