Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $603.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $603.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.31 and its 200 day moving average is $559.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

