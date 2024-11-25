Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,049,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $102.68 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48.
About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
