Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,049,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $102.68 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.