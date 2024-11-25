Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,113 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises about 2.2% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,394,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

