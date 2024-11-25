Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $328,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,359.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

