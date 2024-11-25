Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

