PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

PVH has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH opened at $103.87 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

