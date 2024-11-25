Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 17,025 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,937,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,927,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,539. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

