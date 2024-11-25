Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 16th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2364 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:METCB opened at $10.12 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
