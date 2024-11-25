Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $1,031,956.35 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,031,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

