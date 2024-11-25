Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 529 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $204.74 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $137.73 and a 1-year high of $205.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

