Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

