Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 705 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NDAQ stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

