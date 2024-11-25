Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.58 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

