Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

11/25/2024 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

11/12/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

11/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock remained flat at $50.85 during trading hours on Monday. 273,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

