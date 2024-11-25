Reviewing Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) & Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Werewolf Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 301.95 -$5.36 million ($0.85) -2.45 Werewolf Therapeutics $19.94 million 4.66 -$37.37 million ($1.53) -1.36

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Werewolf Therapeutics. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werewolf Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bullfrog AI and Werewolf Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 474.96%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -141.39% -124.63% Werewolf Therapeutics -578.80% -58.83% -38.45%

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

