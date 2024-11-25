Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 583,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

