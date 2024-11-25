Sagil Capital LLP Purchases New Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Arcos Dorados accounts for 0.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
ARCO remained flat at $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 190,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
