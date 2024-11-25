Sagil Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 35,102 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000. Credicorp comprises about 3.9% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,156,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 78.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,974,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

