Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $688,125.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,959.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $461,161.85.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $56.35 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.