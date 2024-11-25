Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 23524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Several research firms have commented on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

