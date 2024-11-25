Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 24628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,882,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 653,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 635,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.