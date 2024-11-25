Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 9638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

