Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

SEM opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

