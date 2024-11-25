Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,801 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,726,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 226,387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,767,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 717,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.