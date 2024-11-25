SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 325 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $234,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

