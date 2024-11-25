SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

