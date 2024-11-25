Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
Signature Bank Company Profile
