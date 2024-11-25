Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH) Insider Purchases A$1,373,400.00 in Stock

Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Argaman (Herman) OAM acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$45.78 ($29.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,373,400.00 ($897,647.06).

Slater and Gordon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Slater and Gordon alerts:

About Slater and Gordon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, provides legal practices in Australia. The company provides legal services in various areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle and car accidents, public liability, medical law, asbestos, silicosis, military compensation, police compensation, comcare, institutional abuse; superannuation and disability insurance; class actions; dispute resolution; employment law; and will dispute, as well as provides union services.

Receive News & Ratings for Slater and Gordon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slater and Gordon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.