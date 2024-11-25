Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Repay worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repay by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Repay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.05 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.